Since recording this podcast, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that the furlough scheme will be extended until the end of March 2021. For more details of this announcement, please click here.

This week, MPs backed the Government’s month-long lockdown in England between November, 5, 2020 and December, 2, 2020 to try and tackle a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. To read more about this announcement, and insights from experts about HR's role in this, please click here.

In this week’s episode of the podcast, Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine sits down with Jade Burke, Editor of myGrapevine, to talk about the new national restrictions and what it means for HR. The pair discuss what ‘lockdown 2.0’ entails, what support is available to businesses, and what the people function should be aware of, sharing insights from the CIPD and an independent HR practitioner among others.

