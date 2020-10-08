Be the first to comment.

According to Achievers Workforce Institute, culture alignment is defined as the degree to which all business decisions align to an employer’s company values. If well-executed, this can bring huge benefits to an organisation.

In this special edition of the podcast – and part of a series we are bringing you in partnership with Achievers – Sophie Parrott, Online Editor at HR Grapevine, sits down with Dr Natalie Baumgartner, Chief Workforce Scientist at Achievers, to talk about culture alignment. The pair share insights from Achievers 2020 Culture Report about how culture alignment has changed during the pandemic, as well as sharing best practice tips for improving alignment in your workplace.



About Achievers

Achievers want to build engagement that makes a difference. With solutions to employee recognition and employee voice, they want to change the way the world works by leveraging the science behind behaviour change to deliver sustainable, data-driven business results anywhere in the world.

Interested in hearing more? We will be back in four weeks time with the 2nd episode of this new series created in partnership with Achievers.

This podcast episode was inspired by the 2020 Culture Report.