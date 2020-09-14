Long Read

How might work perks change post-COVID?

With a large portion of employees still working from home, and employee demands changing in light of the pandemic, it is possible that work perks may change to suit new needs...
4 days ago|By Sophie Parrott|Design by Matt Bonnar| 10 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How might work perks change post-COVID?

Imagine your perfect work day pre-pandemic. It’s a Monday morning and you’re walking your pooch into your pet-friendly office. On your way, you make a pit stop at Starbucks to buy a coffee with your employee discount card. You then make your way into the open-plan office, pull out your laptop and have a quick natter with your pal from marketing who you are hot desking next to today. By the time 11am rocks around, you head into the communal kitchen to pick up some free treats...

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

Already have an account?
  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Just continue reading for now
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

Is HR overlooking the benefits of apprenticeships?
Development | Is HR overlooking the benefits of apprenticeships?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What HR should know about returning staff to work
Return to Work | What HR should know about returning staff to work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
What will the future of work look like after the pandemic?
'The new norm' | What will the future of work look like after the pandemic?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence