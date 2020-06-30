Elon Musk | Workers urged to 'go all out' to keep firm afloat

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Workers urged to 'go all out' to keep firm afloat

During the imposed lockdown in the UK, where employees across the country have had to work from home, research has discovered that more and more workers are suffering from burnout and are working longer hours. In fact, research from LinkedIn's Glint discovered that burnout had doubled from March (2.7%) to April (5.4%) 2020, indicating that employees are taking themselves to the limit in order to get work done.   Elsewhere, data from NordVPN has found that VPN usage during the coronavirus crisis has hit a new peak, with the majority of employees now working an extra two hours outside of their usual working hours. These statistics indicate there is a very real cause for concern of burnout among staff members who are currently working from home, however despite this, tech entrepreneur...

Access all our great content with a FREE myGrapevine account

  • Personalise your topic feed
  • Free access to premium content
  • One-click registration for webinars and downloads
  • Save your favourites
  • Exclusive offers
Create Account
Already have an account?
Continue reading on myGrapevine
Don't have an account?

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Create Account

Sign up to continue reading FREE content

For news, offers & events, direct to your inbox enter your details below.

Already registered?
I would also like to receive news, offers and events from:
Register

* By registering you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products.

If you find yourself asked to register again, please make sure that your browser cookie is enabled.

Read more about why you need to register.

We would like you to become part of HR Grapevine and join the most engaged online communities of HR Professionals in the UK. Thousands of HR Professionals just like you have already registered with HR Grapevine and we would like you to join in - its FREE!

However, an EU regulation coming our way means that to continue hearing from us, you will need to become a registered user. No matter the outcome of BREXIT, this regulation will apply to us while we remain in the UK and perhaps beyond.

Access across the HR Grapevine site will continue to be free of charge once you register.

Every reader we retain, is very important to us, and we would appreciate you taking the time to Register with us now.

You might also like

3 tips for tackling employee burnout
Pandemic wellbeing | 3 tips for tackling employee burnout
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Staff burnout doubles during pandemic
Lockdown wellbeing | Staff burnout doubles during pandemic
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
50% admit working extra hours affects relationships
Burnout | 50% admit working extra hours affects relationships
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence