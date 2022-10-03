Subscribe to myGrapevine+ and access the entire archive from HR Grapevine and our other sites - including the full back catalogue of our award-winning magazine.

Could using TikTok help HR attract Gen Z into work?

Wildly popular video-sharing platform TikTok is the latest user-generated social media site, where users can create singing, dancing and comedy reels. With one billion users as of September 2021 (reported on by CNBC), TikTok is no longer just a fad. And recently, its presence appears to be making its way into the world of work – with job site Indeed announcing a partnership with the platform.

If employers want to attract and recruit the best possible talent, TikTok could be yet another tool in HR’s toolkit. Bhanu Dir, Managing Director at training provider firm Steps to Work, previously told HR Grapevine that job-searching tactics are evolving in the current landscape. “With this in mind, social media is now a powerful way for companies to reach the younger generation,” he said.

“TikTok, which is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in the world, is now a great way for businesses to attract younger generations as it’s engaging, interesting, and authentic. This is because young people today prefer to do and see things ‘on the go’ and want something that grabs their attention in a creative way.”

As such, Dir said that by solely posting adverts on job boards – and not exploring social media platforms like TikTok – employers could run the risk of missing out on top talent from this demographic.

Experts have suggested that employers could use TikTok to advertise job vacancies, create videos to convey important parts of the job, and give talent a glimpse of the company’s culture.