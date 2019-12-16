More Insights on This Topic

Get everyone into the Christmas spirit
Christmas cheer can be a motivator too – especially if your company has end of year targets. To get everyone feeling festive, decorate the workplace and play some Christmas tunes. At the same time, create a bit of light competition with Christmas treats, or bonuses for workers who hit December targets. This can really help when it comes to boosting morale and employee performance.
Offering flexible working hours, or the opportunity to work at home at this time of year, especially for those working over the Christmas period, can be useful too. This gives employees the chance to get their Christmas shopping done during business hours, reducing the stress that comes with the busy season and helps you demonstrate a commitment towards a sound work-life balance.
Together for Christmas and the New Year ahead
As with so much in the workplace, it’s important to find the right balance between recognising the time of year and driving the organisation towards key business objectives – especially if you want to ward off the January blues in the New Year. Plan ahead by calling a meeting, perhaps just before the office party, to discuss objectives for the New Year. Here, give workers the opportunity to offer ideas of how things can be improved, creating a greater sense of togetherness, which can work wonders for teamwork, cohesion and staff morale.
