4 ways to increase HR's impact in your organisation

“This is HR’s job” - how many HR professionals have heard this refrain?

From being given the job of office maintenance, talent retention, to sometimes even managing seasonal parking quotas - the HR department seems to be a convenient catch-all for many workplace processes. A recent survey showed that 92% of HR leaders believe that the amount of work they have to undertake, along with limited budgets and a lack of resources will be key obstacles to their success in 2024.

Despite their wide scope of work, only 29% of HR professionals feel that their work is valued in their organisation. To solve this, most HR leaders and C-suite executives agree that HR needs to take on more of a strategic and a greater consultant role, but 73% of HR leaders said the balance of HR work is often still more administrative and process-focused.

So what can HR professionals today do to drive positive change in their organisations and make a real impact?

We asked the former HE director at the BBC, and the CEO of Disruptive HR, Lucy Adams what her thoughts were.

1) Consider revamping your performance reviews.

A company-wide traditional annual/quarterly performance review is costly and takes a huge amount of HR time to administer.

It is reported to cost a business as much as $2.4 to $35 million a year in lost working hours for an organization of 10,000 employees to take part in annual performance evaluations - with few returns to show for it.

Concerningly, Gallup reported that traditional performance reviews even worsen performance about one-third of the time. Furthermore, over 80% of employees don’t find it motivating. In fact, for many businesses, the idea that a target set in January will be still relevant by December in a fast-changing context is risky at best.

That’s why, rather than setting annual objectives and giving feedback to employees in a huge lump sum once a year, progressive HR teams are moving to more ‘light touch’ principles – this means training and then trusting managers to manage employees by having more frequent check-ins and employee-owned discussions.

Research shows that when managers provide weekly, compared to annual, feedback, team members are: 3.2x more likely to be motivated and 2.7x more likely to be engaged at work.