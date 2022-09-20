Making culture a piece of cake

'Cooking up' core values

Vicki explains that the firm’s culture looks like its four core values. According to the company’s About Us page, these values were co-created with employees and “guide our decisions and actions”. The first of these values is to Win Together which is focussed around teamwork and leading through shared goals.

“It’s [about having] good people, people who want to win, people who want to win together, [people] who want to collaborate and want to find win-win solutions. That’s a really important part of our culture at General Mills,” Vicki explains. For most employees, working as part of a team and succeeding together is an important part of working life, and one that can hugely impact the company culture. This is supported by statistics from Queens University of Charlotte, which found that circa 75% of employees rated teamwork and collaboration as “very important” at work.

General Mills’ second value is Continuously Innovate to help stay ahead of the curve. Vicki continues: “We want people that are hungry, want to learn, want to grow, people that are looking for the next idea or opportunity, the next challenge, so [our culture] is very much about that.” Again, being able to innovate, enhance skillsets and grow is something that is really important to today’s cohort of workers – and equally imperative to employers wanting to stay ahead of the curve.

In fact, data from Gallup’s How Millennials Want to Work and Live report found that 59% of Millennials claim that development opportunities are extremely important when deciding whether to apply for a position. 44% of Gen Xers and 41% of Baby Boomers said the same about these types of opportunities.

Another of General Mills’ core values is Championing Belonging, which is around respecting all voices and perspectives within the business. “Our culture is very much about championing belonging. I’ve been with the company for ten years and what I love about the company, is that you can be yourself here,” Vicki continues.

When employees feel like they belong in the workplace, this contributes to a more positive culture and, as such, there are many knock-on benefits for employers. In fact, high levels of belonging have been linked to a 56% increase in job performance, a 50% drop in turnover risk, and a 75% reduction in sick days, a study from Harvard Business Review revealed, which, of course, is good news for employers.