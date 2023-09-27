You might also like

With 27% of employees now working remotely organizations must find new solutions like cloud-based onboarding software for automated onboarding and Form I-9 verification.
Remote I-9 verification is a process that allows employers to verify the identity and employment eligibility of newly hired employees who cannot be physically present at the workplace.
During lockdowns, the DHS implemented temporary flexibility, allowing remote I-9 verification. While these allowances are ending on July 31, 2023, companies can continue remote onboarding to support a remote workforce through onboarding software that allows Form I-9 completion and verification using an Authorized Representative and, in some circumstances employing the Alternative I-9 Process.
Comprehensive onboarding software supports DHS-compliant remote verification, allowing an Authorized Representative to verify the employee’s documents and complete the Form I-9 on their behalf.
Onboarding software is critical for remote I-9 verification. It allows new hires to upload digital copies of their documents directly into the system, where employers can review them. This function minimizes the need for physical document handling and makes the verification process more convenient and efficient for both parties. It streamlines the process, removes geographical boundaries, and allows businesses to recruit talent from a wider pool.
Onboarding software simplifies the I-9 verification process and makes it more accessible to remote teams by reducing common errors, improving compliance, and saving employees and HR teams valuable time.
Here's an example of how the remote I-9 verification process could work with digital onboarding software:
Implementing remote I-9 verification through onboarding software offers many benefits to employers and employees. These benefits make remote I-9 verification via onboarding software a valuable tool for any organization, enhancing efficiency, compliance, and the overall onboarding experience. Some key advantages include:
Advanced onboarding software is invaluable for all modern businesses, offering remote I-9 verification, enhanced compliance, streamlined workflows, and improved communication. As the future of work continues to be shaped by digital and remote trends, solutions like these will be instrumental in helping businesses adapt and thrive.
Win the hiring race with remote onboarding software built for speed, compliance, and security.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.