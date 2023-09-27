You might also like

With 27% of employees now working remotely organizations must find new solutions like cloud-based onboarding software for automated onboarding and Form I-9 verification.

What is Remote I-9 Verification?

Remote I-9 verification is a process that allows employers to verify the identity and employment eligibility of newly hired employees who cannot be physically present at the workplace.

During lockdowns, the DHS implemented temporary flexibility, allowing remote I-9 verification. While these allowances are ending on July 31, 2023, companies can continue remote onboarding to support a remote workforce through onboarding software that allows Form I-9 completion and verification using an Authorized Representative and, in some circumstances employing the Alternative I-9 Process.

Comprehensive onboarding software supports DHS-compliant remote verification, allowing an Authorized Representative to verify the employee’s documents and complete the Form I-9 on their behalf.

The Role of Onboarding Software in I-9 Verification

Onboarding software is critical for remote I-9 verification. It allows new hires to upload digital copies of their documents directly into the system, where employers can review them. This function minimizes the need for physical document handling and makes the verification process more convenient and efficient for both parties. It streamlines the process, removes geographical boundaries, and allows businesses to recruit talent from a wider pool.