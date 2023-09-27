You might also like

Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started
 
 

Onboarding Software with Remote I-9 Verification

With 27% of employees now working remotely organizations must find new solutions like cloud-based onboarding software for automated onboarding and Form I-9 verification.

What is Remote I-9 Verification?

Remote I-9 verification is a process that allows employers to verify the identity and employment eligibility of newly hired employees who cannot be physically present at the workplace.

During lockdowns, the DHS implemented temporary flexibility, allowing remote I-9 verification. While these allowances are ending on July 31, 2023, companies can continue remote onboarding to support a remote workforce through onboarding software that allows Form I-9 completion and verification using an Authorized Representative and, in some circumstances employing the Alternative I-9 Process.

Comprehensive onboarding software supports DHS-compliant remote verification, allowing an Authorized Representative to verify the employee’s documents and complete the Form I-9 on their behalf.

The Role of Onboarding Software in I-9 Verification

Onboarding software is critical for remote I-9 verification. It allows new hires to upload digital copies of their documents directly into the system, where employers can review them. This function minimizes the need for physical document handling and makes the verification process more convenient and efficient for both parties. It streamlines the process, removes geographical boundaries, and allows businesses to recruit talent from a wider pool.

 

The Process of Remote I-9 Verification with Onboarding Software

Onboarding software simplifies the I-9 verification process and makes it more accessible to remote teams by reducing common errors, improving compliance, and saving employees and HR teams valuable time.

Here's an example of how the remote I-9 verification process could work with digital onboarding software:

  • Invitation and form completion: Once the employee has been hired, the employer or HR representative sends an invitation through the onboarding software for the new hire to complete Section 1 of Form I-9.
  • Document upload: The employee is instructed to upload clear, readable scans or photos of the selected documents to prove their identity and employment eligibility. This can include government-approved documents.
  • Employee signature: The applicant can then review the information entered into Section 1 of the I-9 form and confirm the data by virtually signing the document with their finger.
  • Remote document verification: Employees will then share their location with the software by switching on the geolocation on the mobile device. This enables the software to recognize that the employee and the authorized third-party individual are in the same physical location.
  • Document review: If the Authorized Representative workflow is being utilized, entering the third party’s cell phone number into the software will send a text message with a link allowing them access to the third-party section of the form.
  • Secure storage and access: After the Form I-9 is completed and verified, the onboarding software securely stores the form and uploaded documents. The software provides an organized system to access these files quickly for audits or re-verification.
  • Re-verification reminders: If an employee’s work authorization document is due to expire, the onboarding software will set up automatic reminders to notify HR of the upcoming expiration date.

Benefits of Remote I-9 Verification with Onboarding Software

Implementing remote I-9 verification through onboarding software offers many benefits to employers and employees. These benefits make remote I-9 verification via onboarding software a valuable tool for any organization, enhancing efficiency, compliance, and the overall onboarding experience. Some key advantages include:

  • Enhanced compliance: The software has built-in compliance checks that help prevent errors during form completion.
  • Time and cost efficiency: Manual I-9 processes can be time-consuming and costly. By automating the process, organizations can save valuable time and resources.
  • Flexibility and convenience: Employees can complete forms and submit documentation from anywhere at any time, providing convenience for local and remote workers.
  • Improved onboarding experience: An efficient and hassle-free onboarding process sets the tone for a positive work experience. By eliminating the challenges of manual I-9 completion, new hires can have a smoother onboarding experience.
  • Automated updates and reminders: Onboarding software automatically alerts HR when an employee’s work authorization is nearing expiration, ensuring timely re-verification.
  • Scalability: An efficient onboarding software can easily scale with your organization, supporting the management of I-9 forms for a growing number of employees.
  • Employee-friendly interface: A user-friendly interface allows new hires to complete onboarding paperwork anywhere, anytime.
  • Enhanced communication and workflow: Onboarding software facilitates better communication and workflow between HR and new hires. HR can track a new hire’s onboarding progress on a centralized dashboard, ensuring no steps are missed.

Enjoy a Streamlined Onboarding Process for Your Company

Advanced onboarding software is invaluable for all modern businesses, offering remote I-9 verification, enhanced compliance, streamlined workflows, and improved communication. As the future of work continues to be shaped by digital and remote trends, solutions like these will be instrumental in helping businesses adapt and thrive.

HR Onboarding Software to Accelerate Hiring

Win the hiring race with remote onboarding software built for speed, compliance, and security.

Find out more

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now

You might also like

Fixing performance management: a guide to effective solutions
Ineffective? | Fixing performance management: a guide to effective solutions
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Alison Hammond is the newest Bake Off host and there's plenty HR can learn
GBBO | Alison Hammond is the newest Bake Off host and there's plenty HR can learn
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
If the boss loves to party, is it an issue?
Party animal | If the boss loves to party, is it an issue?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni