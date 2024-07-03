Access the complete article and dive deeper into how you Dive deeper into practical strategies to cultivate resilience within your team and adopt a winning approach to navigating disruption. Discover how to lead your team through constant change and emerge stronger on the other side.

HR Tech 2024
Revitalizing Workplace Energy: How Leaders Can Inspire & Motivate Employees?

The recent years of disruption have deeply impacted every aspect of life, scattering and straining human energy in the workplace. Globally, leaders and managers grapple with the uncertainty of the future of work and the trend of "quiet quitting." This article revisits essential leadership skills to help managers address these challenges and reinvigorate their teams.

The modern workplace is a whirlwind of constant change, leaving employees feeling drained and disconnected. Once enthusiastic individuals are now overwhelmed or disengaged, leading to a company-wide "energy crisis." This lack of motivation creates a significant challenge for leaders: how to reignite the spark in their workforce.

Why the Drain? Understanding Employee Disengagement

There are two main culprits behind this energy dispersion: burnout and rust-out.

  • Burnout Blues: Employees bombarded with demands and constant change become overwhelmed, leading to burnout. They feel a loss of control and conserve energy by doing the bare minimum to avoid further depletion. This disengagement hurts both individual well-being and company productivity.
  • The Rust-Out Factor: Some employees become disengaged and psychologically detached from their work. This "rust-out" scenario involves fulfilling basic duties but avoiding any extra effort to avoid further demands. They essentially become invisible, protecting themselves from stress.
 

The Impact: Learnt Helplessness and Organisational Stagnation

Burnout or rust-out can lead to "learnt helplessness," where employees believe their situation is unchangeable. Faced with constant stress or a lack of hope, they may withdraw further, essentially "quiet quitting." This mentality is a significant barrier to progress and innovation.

Change breeds uncertainty, and employees naturally question their ability to cope. Their perception of how effectively the organisation handles change directly affects their investment. Unfortunately, leaders often share these uncertainties, creating a ripple effect.

Leadership: The Spark Plug for Re-Engagement

Leaders play a crucial role in reversing this energy crisis. They can influence the organisational climate and redirect energy from disengagement to active participation.

Here's how leaders can become champions of re-energised teams:

  1. Acknowledge the Learnt Helplessness: Leaders must recognise how this psychological state impacts employees and take action to address it.
  2. Hope with Action: Leaders should foster a hopeful vision for the future while acknowledging current realities. It's about creating a sense of "we can do this together."
  3. Building a Believable, Doable, and Feasible Strategy: Developing a plan to reignite employee passion requires a strategy based on "realistic optimism." Here are the key ingredients:
    • Believability: Employees must genuinely believe in the strategy. Without buy-in, resistance will prevail.
    • Do-ability: The plan must be perceived as achievable within the available time, resources, and complexity.
    • Feasibility: The strategy should be practical, considering available resources. A lack of resources hinders execution.

Research shows that every generation perceives time as unique, often exaggerating challenges and victories. While recent times have highlighted feelings of overwhelm and withdrawal as natural responses to change, staying stuck in this state hinders growth. It's time for leaders to step up and create a renewed sense of purpose and motivation within their teams.

