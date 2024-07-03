Access the complete article and dive deeper into how you Dive deeper into practical strategies to cultivate resilience within your team and adopt a winning approach to navigating disruption. Discover how to lead your team through constant change and emerge stronger on the other side.

The recent years of disruption have deeply impacted every aspect of life, scattering and straining human energy in the workplace. Globally, leaders and managers grapple with the uncertainty of the future of work and the trend of "quiet quitting." This article revisits essential leadership skills to help managers address these challenges and reinvigorate their teams.

The modern workplace is a whirlwind of constant change, leaving employees feeling drained and disconnected. Once enthusiastic individuals are now overwhelmed or disengaged, leading to a company-wide "energy crisis." This lack of motivation creates a significant challenge for leaders: how to reignite the spark in their workforce.

Why the Drain? Understanding Employee Disengagement

There are two main culprits behind this energy dispersion: burnout and rust-out.