To delve further into the realm of disengaged leaders and find solutions, download the full article. Learn how leaders can reignite their energy and lead their teams to create value for both themselves and the organisation. Download now to unlock strategies for re-energizing leadership and enhancing performance and fulfilment.

In the ever-evolving realm of business, where adaptability is the linchpin of success, leaders across all echelons find themselves at a crossroads. The management of employees, technology, virtual realms, and ever-increasing demands has undergone a radical transformation, prompting leaders to collectively proclaim, "Everything has changed." But the reality is that even if ‘everything has changed’, ‘nothing has changed’ when it comes to effective leadership. In the sphere of enhancing human performance, the constant that stands unwavering, unchanged, is the pivotal role of purpose-driven leadership in boosting employee engagement.
The statistics tell a compelling story. Prioritising employee engagement yields remarkable results and growth for organizations. It's not a mere aspiration; it is a fundamental necessity for sound business practice. However, in a world of perpetual change, employees and even leaders may find themselves pondering, "Do I possess the energy for this once more?" According to Gallup's recent "State of the Global Workplace: 2023" survey, a whopping 77% of employees worldwide respond with a resounding "No."
To comprehend the issue of disengaged leaders, it is imperative to understand the varying degrees of employee engagement. Reports indicate that the world's workforce can be categorised into three distinct groups:
These categories hold direct sway over an organisation's success.
Understanding engagement pivots on the energy employees contribute rather than the hours they invest. Leaders dictate the work schedule, but individuals determine their discretionary energy allocation. Energy, not time, is the currency of engagement.
Every day, employees consciously make the choice of their engagement level based on their perception of change and the demands made of them.
Leader's conduct is intently scrutinised by their teams. Disengagement or opposition in leaders frequently begets parallel behaviour in their teams.
What if your leaders are part of the 59% who are inactive, epitomising a lack of energy and dedication?
A recent McKinsey survey reveals that only 25% view leaders as engaged and inspirational. The emphasis is on leaders taking actions that centre on humans, rejuvenating and fully engaging individuals and teams.
In the aftermath of a pandemic and sweeping changes, more than half of managers report experiencing burnout, spending more energy than they receive. The struggle to uphold complete engagement among leaders possesses the potential to manifest as an epidemic in itself.
This is precisely where the solution resides. Leaders possess the capability to reclaim their leadership energy, revitalise themselves, and inspire their teams to do the same. By scrutinising their own leadership principles, values, strengths, and purpose, leaders can lay the foundation for effective leadership.
