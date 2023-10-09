You might also like

When talking with clients, it’s clear attracting and retaining the best people in the market is becoming increasingly difficult. In the last few years, we’ve seen ‘The Pandemic’, ‘Great Resignation’, ‘Quiet Quitting’, return to ‘Business as Usual’ post-pandemic and ‘Brexit’.

Recent changes to Working Visa's (Working Holiday Maker Programme) for young British nationals have made it easier to relocate, age has been extended from 30 to 35 years old and from July 2024, young British nationals will be able to gain a 3-year Visa without needing to fulfil any specified working requirement.

What this has meant for British employers is a talent drain that has been slowly building for years. Now is a great time to review your Employee Value Proposition (EVP).

What is it that you offer that will retain and attract the best?

What makes you stand out from the crowd?

Depending on your organisation it may be a focus on salary. Although that is a key component to your 'offer' it is usually not the be-all-and-end-all for retaining staff. How many people have left organisations within 12-months of a salary increase? If someone isn’t happy money won't keep them for long.

What else do you offer?

Do your employees know?

Do you even know?

Many clients do not know what their 'Total Reward Package' is and if you don't know how you can expect your employees (and prospective employees) to know what you offer.