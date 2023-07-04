You might also like

It’s all about the data.

Systems that deliver rich management information have been around for over decade. First came automated 360 tools, followed by more comprehensive performance management systems, some linked to remuneration.

The world has changed, and organisations need to shift with this to keep up in the ever-increasing war for talent.

In the last 18 months, as the pandemic eased, the recruitment and retention space has been as febrile as at any time I can remember and, as my kids point out, I am older than most trees!

Certain roles have been so hard to fill, that we have seen £ 40,000 roles being counter offered to £80,000 (yes, that’s a 100% shift) to get those business-critical people in through the door.

Certain sectors that are taking the view that they must pay whatever it takes to onboard the people they need. The other end of that spectrum are organisations that have been battered by endlessly rising costs and consequently cannot match the whatever it takes approach.

Being nimble to market responses, knowing when you need to flex your pay framework and when you are better off not doing so is the kind of management information that todays’ reward systems can give you.

You need to be able to keep a firm grip of your budgets, but equally need to keep legislation firmly in the forefront of your decision making.

Let’s just return to our £ 40,000 counter offered to £ 80,000 role for a moment. It might be one thing having the financial clout to flex in such a fashion for one role, but what would the actual total cost be to your organisation if, by onboarding an individual at 100% more than their peers, you had to uplift 4 other colleagues by virtue of the Equality Act 2010 equal pay requirements.