The power of learning and development in HR

Learning and Development (L&D) is a staple of employee benefit packages due to its profound impact on both satisfaction and productivity. In a recent survey, 96% of organisations reported a noticeable improvement in well-being when embracing L&D. It helps employees feel more confident, independent and engaged. It can also foster collaboration between team members and even throughout the organisation. However, in recent years, technology and an increased focus on well-rounded skill sets have revolutionised workplace development. In this blog, we explore the power of L&D when coupled with innovative HR software and technology.

What does learning and development entail?

Workplace development HR initiatives drive employee growth and enhance soft and/or hard skills. This, subsequently, has an impact on team and organisational success. These can include peer mentoring, leadership training or digital learning. It can also include specific certifications and licences employees might need to develop in their careers. At its core, L&D is anything a workplace does to grow the skills and knowledge of its employees.

HR technology in learning and development

The pandemic pushed businesses to improve their software and online systems. This includes L&D, where online learning and app-based training become ever more popular. However, it also brought concerns over the utilisation of tech to the forefront. A 2022 survey found that 84% of employees felt their managers were reluctant to ‘encourage new ways of learning and working’. Organisations can get ahead of the curve by leveraging technology in all aspects of HR, including L&D.

Online and app-based learning

Digital learning offers a flexible approach to training. The convenience of accessing learning resources through dedicated applications allows employees to engage in professional development at their own pace and convenience. Whether skill-specific modules or comprehensive courses, these platforms provide a dynamic and interactive learning environment.

Many L&D apps use ‘gamification’ to make tasks more engaging, and it has a significant impact on productivity. These initiatives improve workplace engagement by 48%, with 72% of people believing they inspire them to work harder. Online and app-based learning is a way to create a culture of continuous learning by integrating itself into the online workplace.

Personalised learning

One of the primary functions of HR software is to gather and organise data related to employee skills and performance. Through robust analytics, HR professionals can gain insights into the strengths and weaknesses of each employee. This data-driven approach allows organisations to identify skill gaps and areas for improvement, laying the foundation for personalised learning initiatives.

Rapid improvements to Artificial Intelligence (AI) mean that HR departments can automate how they create these personalised journeys. HR software enables the integration of AI and machine learning algorithms to enhance the personalisation of learning paths. These technologies can analyse vast datasets to predict future skill requirements based on industry trends and organisational goals. By incorporating AI-driven recommendations, HR software ensures that personalised learning paths remain dynamic and adaptive to the evolving needs of both employees and the business.

These learning journeys are designed to cater to the specific needs of each employee. HR software assists in creating these by integrating data on individual skills, experience, and career goals. By leveraging this information, organisations can offer targeted training programmes that address each employee's specific challenges and aspirations. This not only maximises the effectiveness of L&D but also makes employees feel seen.

The impact of learning and development

Providing development opportunities at work benefits both the employer and their workforce. Firstly, it empowers employees with the knowledge and skills to thrive in their roles. This has the added benefit of reducing stress, as challenges become easier to overcome and work can be completed faster. A recent survey found that 39% of organisations that prioritised L&D saw better stress management in the workplace.

For employers, L&D is a vital tool for increasing employee satisfaction and retention. When surveyed, 87% of HR leaders cited development programmes as critical to retaining talent. It helps employees grow into new roles and climb the corporate ladder. This also fosters loyalty, as 94% of employees say they would work at a company for longer if they felt ‘invested in’.

In conclusion, the role of learning and development within the realm of Human Resources cannot be overstated. It shows commitment to learning and helps employees develop, increasing retention and satisfaction. This is especially true in the modern, hybrid workplace. Technological advancements have ushered in a new era for L&D, transforming traditional approaches and offering unprecedented opportunities for personalised growth. By leveraging classic development opportunities like mentoring alongside online learning, HR professionals can achieve organisational success.

