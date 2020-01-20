Don't get caught out with employment tribunals; educate your team to have better conversations!

No-one enjoys difficult conversations, however for HR this is often part of the job. Digital forms of comms have meant less face-to-face interaction and an increase to direct and blunt forms of messaging.

Better conversation skills equip us to be resilient and adaptable, to appreciate the benefits of different views, different people.

The scrapping of employment tribunal fees in 2017 has sparked fear amongst employers that they'll be faced with a sudden rush of bottled-up employment cases. Therefore, there is a crucial need to manage grievances, encourage 'good' conversations and relationships amongst employees and management; creating a culture where minor disputes are dealt with efficiently, in mature and confident ways.

With technology and management styles transforming the way we're working together in formal environments like offices; there is a greater need for 'conversational intelligence' among both management and staff. 'Good' conversations are important because businesses don't just depend on the quality of their people - they depend on them communicating.

In this article, we cover the importance of conversational intelligence, and how to equip your team to have better conversational skills throughout the workplace, and to appreciate different points of views thus leading to fewer costly employment tribunals.

View the article