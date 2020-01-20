Communication | Don't get caught out with employment tribunals; educate your team to have better conversations!

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Don't get caught out with employment tribunals; educate your team to have better conversations!

No-one enjoys difficult conversations, however for HR this is often part of the job. Digital forms of comms have meant less face-to-face interaction and an increase to direct and blunt forms of messaging.

Better conversation skills equip us to be resilient and adaptable, to appreciate the benefits of different views, different people.

The scrapping of employment tribunal fees in 2017 has sparked fear amongst employers that they'll be faced with a sudden rush of bottled-up employment cases. Therefore, there is a crucial need to manage grievances, encourage 'good' conversations and relationships amongst employees and management; creating a culture where minor disputes are dealt with efficiently, in mature and confident ways.

With technology and management styles transforming the way we're working together in formal environments like offices; there is a greater need for 'conversational intelligence' among both management and staff. 'Good' conversations are important because businesses don't just depend on the quality of their people - they depend on them communicating.

In this article, we cover the importance of conversational intelligence, and how to equip your team to have better conversational skills throughout the workplace, and to appreciate different points of views thus leading to fewer costly employment tribunals.

View the article

More Insights on This Topic

EMEA organisations are faced with employee engagement barriers
Technology | EMEA organisations are faced with employee engagement barriers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Quick fixes to get better engagement from new managers
Performance | Quick fixes to get better engagement from new managers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Want to increase trust? Look at your 'People Deal'
Reputation | Want to increase trust? Look at your 'People Deal'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Promoted by
Selenity

Selenity transforms businesses through cloud technology. From human resources and finance to procurement and legal, our solutions help companies to develop efficient processes and workflows; allowing them to more effectively manage people, expenses, and contracts. 

+44 (0)1522 881300
Selenity
https://www.selenity.com/
© 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence