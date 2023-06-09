You might also like

At SAP, we're incredibly proud of our thirteen Employee Network Groups (ENGs) that are voluntarily led by our employees. These ENGs have over 40,000 members and foster connections among individuals with similar interests. They are critical to our success as a business and organization, galvanizing progress on diversity and inclusion (D&I) every day. In terms of governance, the ENGs are formally supported by SAP’s Global Diversity and Inclusion Office and backed by senior leaders or members of the Board. They have a global co-lead model with regional chapter leads who manage execution at the ground level. ENGs prioritize attracting and engaging talent, driving D&I activities and programs, providing networking events and professional development, and influencing policies, guidelines, and our SAP solutions portfolio. They are business resource groups that influence progress at a systemic level.

One of the very first ENGs was [email protected] that started with just a handful of employees representing the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies, is now celebrating its 22nd birthday on June 1st! Tina Kulow, [email protected] Germany Executive Sponsor, recently shared with me the positive impact of this ENG on our brand, stating that “at local level, we see a huge benefit in the community outreach – we learn directly from our local community – and with that knowledge make better recommendations e.g. suggesting SAP to sign pledges on local initiatives, supporting and engaging right on our doorsteps. Combined with Employer Rewards and Recognitions this creates impact on being truly inclusive.”

At a global level, ENGs help to create connections and a sense of community in such large and matrixed organizations. This is critical to the general mental well wellbeing, psychological safety and therefore to productivity. Their value lies in providing visibility and a voice to those who are possibly unseen and hidden. “Our impact and influence have a track record ranging from influencing fertility and family friendly benefits for LGBTQIA+ employees in North America to promoting the new gender pronoun functionality in SAP SuccessFactors,” adds Andy Rubinson, Global Co-Lead, [email protected]

I firmly believe it is crucial to promote and support the formation of ENGs in an organization, as this empowers the employees to take an active part in the creation of their own workplace experience and the cultural enrichment of the organization. The joint goal is to create a sense of belonging and an environment of psychological safety and I get emotional when I hear how passionate employees are about this around the world. Just recently, a colleague in Latin America shared his “coming out” story with SAP colleagues first before he did with family and friends. That speaks to the level of comfort and belongingness our ENGs have created for everyone at SAP.