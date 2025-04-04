Find out more about the product here, or get in contact with our friendly team today.

If an organisation has a mental health first aider (MHFAider) or mental health champion provision in place, those people who volunteer can often become the first point of contact for people when they are struggling with their mental health.

The severity of the concerns raised can range drastically from concerns about family and friends’ or personal wellbeing, to discussions around suicidal ideations. Often, the role of mental health first aider is a secondary role, so it’s important that those volunteers are in a comfortable place to be able to support themselves as well as others. You know the phrase; you can’t pour from an empty cup!

No matter how prepared or stable someone might feel to undertake a mental health first aid role, it’s possible that there will be discussions around some extremely difficult topics. Some of the discussions may cause the MHFAider to feel great sympathy or empathy for the person who is reaching out, but it’s important to know how to maintain boundaries. Whilst all the necessary skills will be taught to the individuals at the point of initial training, over time it’s natural for some of these skills to be forgotten or not adhered to.

Mental Health First Aid Support enables organisations to offer employee mental health provision safely and effectively. Delivered by qualified therapists to support the following areas;

Maintaining boundaries

An MHFA is not a therapist but a bridge to appropriate support. Clear boundaries ensure they don’t take on a role that they are not trained for. It can also help maintain a safe and supportive environment whilst protecting their own wellbeing.

Continually developing skills

It’s important to keep up with best practices as mental health strategies evolve, staying informed ensure they provide the most effective and timely help.