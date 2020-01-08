10 Candidate Characteristics Recruiters Should Look For

Getting the right person for the job is not just about choosing the one with the polished CV and a long list of qualifications.

Below is a list of characteristics and relevant questions the modern recruiter needs to consider when finding the perfect candidate for any given role:

1. Are they able to cooperate with others? It may seem obvious but if the person is unable or unwilling to play nice with their colleagues then the job is going to be a whole lot harder. Someone once said, “There is no ‘I’ in team.” This isn’t exactly true; a team is made up of many ‘I’s, that ‘I’ stands for individual. Each individual adds their own particular ingredient to make the team richer and more productive.

2. Are they able to communicate ideas effectively? It is important to be able to communicate with others you are working with in such a way they are instantly on the same page with you. It doesn’t matter if you come up with fabulous ideas that can be a game changer for the company if you are unable to share them in an effective manner.

3. Do they display leadership qualities? Some of us are natural leaders, some are followers. Every team needs it leaders, otherwise the overall performance will suffer if nobody has the qualities to step forward and take the others with him or her.

4. Are they sociable? Do they have the capacity to get along with others? If the answer is no then you will find friction developing and friction slows down progress.

5. Are they dependable? Team members rely on each other, it is a group effort after all. You need people around you that you can trust to be there for the team and who are prepared to pull their weight as required.

6. Are they efficient? Do they have the skills to do the job and do they have the sense to find alternate methods to make the job easier for themselves and others around them?

7. Do they feel the need for recognition? There are some who would sacrifice their team if it meant they got the glory.

8. Are they achievers? Some people want to push themselves to achieve the best results for themselves, for the team and for the entire organisation. They will push themselves to make it happen. Others will come in when expected, carry out the tasks they are expected to do then leave for home after watching the clock all day.

9. Are they self-confident? Confidence and self-belief is an important personality trait that helps people drive forward in the knowledge that they can make a difference. It also inspires the people around them.

10. Are they able to think outside of the box? Abstract thought is about coming up with creative solutions to problems that others cannot see. An abstract thinker can view a route around a particular problem or obstacle from an angle that his co-workers might not have even thought of investigating.

