When it comes to taking time off, 40% admitted to feeling pressured by co-workers into taking a shift they did not want, and a third felt asking to change a shift for personal reasons would be perceived negatively by their boss. 31% also say they’d rather have a flexible schedule than a pay rise.
Bad scheduling practices are not only bad for your employees, they’re bad for business. They cost you more, they suck up a huge amount of admin time and, ultimately, your customers suffer from them as well. If you can find a solution that gives your employees more control, choice and flexibility then everyone's a winner.
3. 52% have noticed understaffing issues
Understaffing is a big problem. Cutting staff hours might save costs but it has a negative impact on employee wellbeing - with 83% saying staff shortages make work more stressful - and it often means your customers have a poor experience.
To successfully navigate a post-pandemic world, the UK needs a motivated and productive deskless workforce.
