It has gone quiet around the topic of Quiet Quitting – where has the focus turned? Rage Applying has replaced Quiet Quitting in terms of media attention – with each new topic coming from a lack of employee engagement.

Tired, burned-out, and dissatisfied employees are channeling their anger and frustration toward applying to multiple jobs. Today's leaders must understand their role in their employees deciding whether to engage. Read this article to discover how leaders can re-engage their employees in 2023.

Wilson Learning believes a leader’s purpose is to “Engage others in committing their full energy to the creation of value and success.” Employees would choose to engage only when they positively perceive what is happening in the organization. Unfortunately, with the absolute uproar over the last 3 years, a new term has surfaced that runs counter to that thought, referred to as “Quiet Quitting.”

Quiet Quitting refers to “Doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary.” Wilson Learning firmly believes that the objective of a Quiet Quitter is to remain undetected, hence the term quiet.

But, nowadays, it appears that the practice of "quiet quitting" has given way to a practice known as "rage applying," in which workers who are dissatisfied with their current job channel their resentment towards their employer or coworkers into simultaneously applying for multiple jobs. Whether employees are focusing their energy on quitting or staying (Quiet Quitting) or quitting and leaving (Rage Applying), they share one thing in common- a lack of engagement and a sense of discontentment with their leaders.

Leaders today need to understand how critical they are to their employees' choices of using their energy to be engaged.

Bureau of Labor Statistics states that productivity has increased by 2.3% annually during tough times. The dark side of productivity improvement is that people are stretched too thin, and burned-out employees lack the zeal and drive to connect with their peers or colleagues in other functions.

Is it possible for leaders to get higher productivity without burning out their employees? How can leaders re-engage their team and prevent burnout's negative effects, such as diminished commitment, productivity, and efficiency? Read the article to find out.

