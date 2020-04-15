Be the first to comment.

Wellbeing | We need to talk: Tips for talking about Mental Health in the workplace

We need to talk: Tips for talking about Mental Health in the workplace
With so much change happening in the world of work, it is increasingly vital for organisations to ensure their best asset is supported and protected. With the majority of the UK Workforce now working from home, how can organisations look after employee’s mental wellbeing?

This report from Personal Group looks into the statistics surrounding employee mental health and provide top tips for employers, encouraging them to face the issues that are affecting so much of our workforce. This report explores the stigma surrounding talking about mental health at work and how organisations can lead by example to help employees feel supported both inside and outside the workplace, regardless of where they are working.

It includes:

  • 5 key takeaways when talking abouot mental health in the workplace

  • Key statistics from UK employees on the subject

  • Why it's important to talk about mental health in the workplace

