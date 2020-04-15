Be the first to comment.

Business Email *Company Name *Job Title *Phone * Mental HealthPersonal GroupWellbeingCOVID-19Coronavirusremote workingBe the first to comment.Your Name *Email SubmitRelated ContentHR GrapevineHR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International LtdProductivity | Can HR allow staff to nap at work?Feature 3 mins readHR GrapevineHR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International LtdPodcast | The benefits of remote workingLong Read 1 mins readHR GrapevineHR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International LtdCall of Duty | Worker excuses himself from shift to play new gameNews 3 mins readHR GrapevineHR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International LtdPODCAST | Podcast: HR's guide to surviving Christmas Podcast 2 mins readMost Read This Week1Coronavirus | Firm lays off 406 workers in two-minute Zoom call Wed, 15 Apr 2020| News 2Coronavirus shutdown | Disney stops paying 100,000 staff 4 days ago| News 3Lockdown | Hiring surge at THESE firms despite 'slowdown' in UK jobs market 2 days ago| News 4Furlough | Victoria Beckham branded 'total disgrace' over staff wages 4 days ago| News 5Work from home | Songs that will MAXIMISE your productivity Fri, 17 Apr 2020| News © 1979-2020 Executive Grapevine International LtdCorporate SiteAdvertise with UsOur TeamsTerms & ConditionsCookie PolicyPrivacyLegalContact Us