Is your workplace pension failing your business? 5 things to consider

It’s easy to think that since you already have a workplace pension there’s no reason to look at different providers.

However, your business and employees could suffer if you don’t consider your options and with the advent of digital pension platforms, the switch has never been more straightforward.

Here are five things you should think about regarding your current workplace pension.

1. Does Your Current Provider Help Save You Money?

If your current pension provider hasn't introduced you to the advantages of salary sacrifice, you’re missing out. This method of making pension contributions can save both your employees and your business money by decreasing National Insurance (NI) contributions.

If you ask your employees to reduce their gross salary (for example, by the 5% or more they contribute to their pension) and offer to pay the difference into their pension, their take home pay increases.

This is because the less an individual earns, the less NI they pay. Plus, they can continue to invest the same amount in their future, despite their gross salary seeing a reduction. As the wage bill of your company reduces, business National Insurance contributions decrease too.

Penfold has streamlined this process for businesses over the years and have a straightforward process to help with implementation.

2. You Might Be Reducing Your Retirement Savings Pot

Staying with a pension provider that has poor-performing funds may be silently costing you and your team. While it’s common knowledge that past performance don't guarantee future returns, you should know that the performance history among workplace pension providers varies drastically.

Even slight performance disparities can have a profound impact over the duration of a career. For example, a consistent 1% dip below the average growth rate could mean an employee might miss out £100k+, based on a median career salary of around £32k.

Therefore, routinely evaluating your company's pension strategy is crucial.