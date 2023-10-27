You might also like

Let’s face the reality of the gender gaps in the world of work and money: very little has changed.

A recent report from the DWP confirmed what we already knew. Women are not only paid less than men, they’re also therefore retiring with pension pots a fraction the size – despite the fact that they are more likely to live longer. The data we see from employers is that men have 38% more in their pension on average.

Thankfully over the last few years, we’ve also collected the data we need to start to understand the problem. And there is no shortage of ideas and mentoring programmes that aim to facilitate female career progression. But I think there’s an angle that many employers have missed, which gets to the root of the gap.

When we examine the data, we find that the gender pension gap is at its narrowest when women are in their 30s. Once women reach their 40s their savings begin to fall behind their male counterparts. These are the same trends we see in the gender pay gap.

No surprises here. Women leave work or reduce their hours to focus on caregiving in all its forms, but primarily parenting. And their long-term financial health suffers as a result.

But what we also find is that women often haven’t talked about this. To anyone. And least of all, their (often male) boss. So they go into this period of their lives under-prepared and under-funded. The result is that less than a quarter (24%) of women go back to full-time after having children, and of that 24%, 79% end up leaving anyway due to not being able to maintain a full-time role alongside having a baby (according to research by That Works For Me).