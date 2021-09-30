HR Grapevine Magazine October 2021

Before the pandemic, many businesses – unless specifically working in the technology or digital sectors – might not have thought of themselves as being particularly tech-centric or digitally-powered. Research clearly shows this. According to the 2020 McKinsey Global Survey of Executives, digital practices (or the move towards digital practices) pre-pandemic were, in effect, moving at a glacial pace. In fact, it was the pandemic itself that enforced digitisation at, as the report states, a rate “not thought possible before the crisis” with respondents to the McKinsey study noting that they now think digital practice is here for the long term, that iterations will come thick and fast and, from those who think they made this change well, that it will only increase the speed of future innovation and experimentation across all areas of business and work life

Regardless of whether HR thinks it is now a digital-first, or digitally underwritten, firm or not, many in the function will know any change (big or small) towards tech-enabled work happened, in effect, overnight. And, those digital changes, regardless of how quick they came about, are here to stay. Whether it is a complete overhaul of work or a change in tools and practices needed to allow hybrid or remote work – never mind what certain big city bosses say, with nine in ten staff wanting some form of remote work after the pandemic has completely subsided, according to Prudential figures, coupled with a changing employer-employee dynamic and a talent crisis – digital is definitely at least part of the way forward.

This issue is, this leaves business leaders and HR functions with the difficult task of finding a strategic way to implement a working future that utilises technology solutions but isn’t in thrall to them, pushing the business down the wrong path. But how to do this? Well, one way could be to look to the examples of companies who utilised technology before the pandemic, to see what they are now doing with the head start they had, learning from how they envision the future of work with humans and technology in tandem.