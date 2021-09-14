It’s time to thrive
We know that happy people are the bedrock of a successful company – so investing in an environment that increases their wellbeing will pay dividends. It costs on average £12,000 to replace an employee – yet a recent Gallup poll found that workers who are ‘engaged and thriving are 59% less likely to look for a different job in the next 12 months’.
So let’s start a conversation. Find out what your people want. Collaborate. Tap into our knowledge and create an inspiring workplace that can work for everyone – including your bottom line. We’d love to conduct a SALIENT audit of your space and advise on how you can create an environment where all your people can thrive.
#SayNoToNormal