You might also like

Picture life in 1873... Queen Victoria was on the throne, Charles Darwin was revolutionising science with evolutionary biology and the NHS was still 75 years away from creation. But 1873 was a special year as the Hospital Saturday Fund was born! Their history traces back to a visionary philanthropist, the esteemed 12th Earl of Meath Reginald Brabazon who founded the Hospital Saturday Fund, a means for hardworking individuals to cover their medical expenses.

Healthcare landscape in 1873

In 1873 health services heavily relied on the efforts of volunteers within hospitals, in addition to the workhouse infirmaries. Malnutrition, overcrowding, poverty, and ill health prevailed but against this severe backdrop, Reginald Brabazon alongside other pioneers waged a passionate campaign, to spotlight these conditions, seeking national attention and change.

The Hospital Saturday Fund is born

In London's Hyde Park in 1873, an appeal was made for the inauguration of a fund that would enable employees to contribute a modest weekly amount to access affordable healthcare in hospitals, a ground-breaking concept for its time. It was an era when payday fell on a Saturday, therefore each Saturday, working men contributed to this fund with their collected wages. Hence the name ‘The Hospital Saturday Fund’.

In a significant milestone, The Hospital Saturday Fund received its Certificate of Incorporation under the Companies Act in February 1890. This official recognition cemented the Fund's enduring commitment to its mission.