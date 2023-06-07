You might also like

A little positivity goes a long way, and benefits individuals and businesses alike, believes David McCormack, CEO of HIVE360. Here he shares the company’s top five tips to helping promote a positive mindset in your business.

A little positivity can go a long way, especially in these challenging times. With the rising cost of living and things set to get worse before they get better, a positive outlook in the workplace can help individuals and businesses alike.

Recent research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation reveals that almost one third of workers – approximately 8.2 million people – experience low work productivity due to financial concerns. According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace report for 2022, employee stress was at an all-time high, with just 21% of employees saying they were engaged with work, and only a third saying their overall wellbeing was thriving.