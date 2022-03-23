LINE UP
We have scheduled 11 talks over the 2 days, including 4 panel discussions. Our speakers will be covering subjects such as:
Delivering a first class candidate experience using data and insight
Flexible working, huh…What is it good for? Absolutely everything
Predicting the future: How will candidate experience change in the coming years
Building a fair and inclusion interview and selection process
Lessons we can learn about candidate experience from the pandemic
Candidate experience in 2022: What needs to change?
How to get onboarding right
How authentic recruitment experiences translate to great employee experiences
How to engage in-demand candidates
How LADbible creates an engaging candidate experience
Glassdoor: Irritation or revelation?
SPEAKERS
Our speakers all work at organisations with less than 1,000 staff. They are experienced recruiters and HR professionals that are keen to share their insights. We are proud to have them signed up for SUB1000 and hope you will join us and become part of the SUB1000 community.
SIGN UP
SUB1000 is free to attend and whilst the event is designed for recruiters from organisations of below 1,000 staff, anyone is free to attend. Click the button below to sign up and we look forward to seeing you at SUB1000.
