Three key trends for the year ahead

Author: Chris Bruce, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Darwin

There’s not a single sector that hasn’t felt the impact of 2020 – and benefits is no exception.

Many column inches have been dedicated to the changes Covid-19 has expedited, with initiatives previously set to take two or three years, rolled out in a matter of months. This catalysing effect has been felt in employee benefits too. Benefits have never been so relevant or the way they’re delivered so important.

As leaders seek to support employees through continued turbulence and ensure their offering remains fit for purpose in the changed world of work, read Darwin’s blog to see why they expect significant change to three key areas.

Read the blog