You might also like

Expert Tip: Try to find the right balance between hard skills (technical knowledge) and soft skills (behavioral change) for a well-rounded learning strategy.
Learning Design Essential #5: Reinforce learning to avoid the dreaded “forgetting curve”
How will you make sure the learner doesn’t forget what they’ve learned? Effective methods to repeat and reinforce learning can include the introduction of an emotional aspect to the training (i.e. storytelling methods). Presenting information in different ways and formats is another idea. Then add activities to encourage reinforcement, like quizzes. Immediate practical application in real-world scenarios is another great way to help make the learning stick after the course.
Expert Tip: New skills are easier to learn and remember when they’re added to existing skills!
Putting it all together
Once you’ve addressed these essential issues, it’s time to determine the formats and other design elements you’ll use to deliver learning. Will you create your own content or source it from a third party? Or perhaps you’ll do a mix of both! What formats will you use (video, written, audio, social, etc.)? Think creatively. Don’t be afraid to try different combinations of formats to keep things interesting.
Finally, when it comes to design thinking, always try to put yourself in the learner’s shoes. Understand your learner and be curious. Interview them without judgment and shadow them in their work environment to understand their daily activities. Speak to their manager to discover more about the team dynamic and how much time the individual can dedicate to learning. Once you know your learner, you can create a learning experience that addresses their individual needs and your organisational goals.
Lieve Van den Bosch - Learning Technology Consultant
Lieve Van den Bosch is a learning technology consultant at Crossknowledge. Her role is to help organizations implement the CKLS software and start building learning experiences. Lieve is passionate about creating impactful learning experiences that help learners acquire new skills to grow both professionally and as a person.
