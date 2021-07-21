Coronavirus Action Support

Due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19), almost every aspect of our daily lives has been affected. Whilst much of the impact of the virus is clear and present, what looms is a mental health black hole.

The denial of appropriate bereavement for loved ones that have passed at the hands of the virus. The effects of PTSD on our brave frontline workers. The anxiety and depression that comes from isolation, separation, financial and employment worries. These are just a few examples of what will contribute to the mental health crisis we shall face in the new norm.

Whilst the battle against Coronavirus has demonstrated the quality of both our NHS and frontline workers, we fear the currently underfunded mental health support functions of our service will be overwhelmed by the inevitable and imminent demands that Covid-19 will place on our society.

CAS is dedicated to helping those who have been affected by mental health due to coronavirus and lockdown related issues. We stand to do this through your generous donations. These will go towards providing mental health counselling services for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Your monthly membership donations operate as an ongoing financial support mechanism for the NHS, helping them to provide free mental health counselling for those who can not afford it.

