Be the first to comment.

Humans, robots and computers working seamlessly together, understanding one another’s role and recognising each other’s strengths and weaknesses – it sounds like something out of a science fiction novel, doesn’t it?

But this hybrid workforce is a reality that’s firmly at the top of the agenda for a lot of business leaders, and it’s making them reappraise how they resource organisations and get work done.

According to our Human to Hybrid research into the future of work, 72% of business leaders see the transition to a hybrid workforce as the biggest challenge that businesses are facing over the next five years and 93% believe that they need to start proactively managing this shift over the next 12 months.

Three strategic levers

There’s no script for meeting this challenge – it’s huge and unprecedented – so knowing how to manage the transition, and where to start, is not easy.

But business leaders agree that they must focus their efforts around three key pillars: Digital (having the right technology in place), Data (turning data into useful workforce insights) and People (developing the skills, culture and leadership needed for success).

It's all about people

In the hybrid workplace, it’s people and their skills, rather than technology, that will differentiate brands, drive innovation and deliver growth. Organisations’ ability to develop highly skilled, agile and engaged workforces, and to maximise their people’s creativity, vision and ambition, will make the difference.

Our latest set of Human to Hybrid white papers – “The human difference” – examine people’s role in the future of work, highlighting how the shift to a hybrid workforce will have profound implications for employers and how they find and recruit talent, make sure their organisations have the right skills and capabilities in the right roles, and keep talent happy and motivated once they’ve recruited it.

Resourcing

As technology turns the world of work on its head, the role, shape and structure of the traditional human workforce will have to evolve rapidly. Working patterns and behaviours, skills, career progression, leadership, culture, and much else besides are all set to change.

In our new white papers, we explore how organisations are approaching the challenge of developing an optimal workforce; in particular, how they are attempting to identify the human skills they will need, and to engage and attract high quality talent as they move towards a hybrid resourcing model.

We identify five critical success factors that HR and recruitment leaders need to prioritise and manage carefully to build an optimal workforce. It’s not simply a case of optimising existing talent acquisition strategies and activities: the transition to a hybrid workforce requires recruiters and employers to adopt new approaches and behaviours, new organisational structures and processes and, most importantly, radically new ways of thinking.

Learning

To achieve this future vision of work, employers must give workers the new skills and knowledge they need to thrive. This is not simply about hard, technical skills, such as coding and data analytics; there’s also an urgent need to develop softer skills and behaviours, such as leadership, agility and resilience, to prepare people for rapid change and to build strong cultures of engagement, inclusion and shared values and purpose.

Business leaders know that skills shortages and the war for talent mean they can’t simply ‘buy in’ these skills and behaviours – they’ll have to develop their people themselves.

In our new white papers, we explore how organisations are tackling the challenge of upskilling workers and creating positive and sustainable cultures of learning. We identify the critical success factors in establishing learning strategies that deliver the skills and qualities needed to create an optimal workforce.

Engaging

Many employers recognise that the shift to a hybrid workforce will put employees under enormous pressure, especially those who are already anxious about their future role and prospects, and the need to prepare, reassure and support them, and to protect their wellbeing, as they adjust is pressing.

In our new white papers, we focus on employee engagement and wellbeing during the transition to a hybrid workforce and beyond. We explore how wellbeing is becoming an increasingly critical factor in workforce engagement, retention and performance, and also a key driver of organisational productivity and growth.

