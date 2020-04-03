More Insights on This Topic

Overwhelmed by COVID-19? We’ve got you covered
We’ve pooled the very best of what’s out there and put it all in one place. Take a look.
Sections include:
Top tips on home working
Expert advice on how to stay on top of your mental health
A breakdown of how to prioritise wellbeing, including a handy checklist
Advice on how to lead during times of uncertainty
Clear advice and guidance on the financial support available to businesses and their employees
Handy HR templates for policies and procedures
Inspirational people to follow
It’s a challenging and uncertain period, and we hope that these assets, offering reputable sources of information, practical advice, and inspiring real-life case studies will prove useful.
The resource kit is a living, breathing, document and it will be continually updated to offer the latest news and views.
Our aim is to share this with the largest possible audience and we welcome collaboration and feedback. We’d love to hear from you. Get in touch.
The world is changing, but if we stand together, we’ll be stronger.
View the resource