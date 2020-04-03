More Insights on This Topic

The COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated a deep re-think around the way we live, work and function.

In a relatively short space of time, the societal and economic norms we were so accustomed to appear to have undergone seismic change. Some commentators suggest the way we do our jobs may never be the same again.

There’s no doubt that COVID-19 will continue to pose difficult questions and present generation-defining challenges.

However, amidst this backdrop we’re witnessing the best of humanity. Compassion, communication and altruistic knowledge-sharing have been prevalent in the past few days and weeks. It’s great to see so much useful information being shared in the HR and Talent Acquistion communities right now.

However, there’s a lot of noise and we’re beginning to find our social timelines and inboxes full of COVID-19. To help, we’ve compiled an HR toolkit of resources for our clients, the wider market and our global employees.

Overwhelmed by COVID-19? We’ve got you covered

We’ve pooled the very best of what’s out there and put it all in one place. Take a look.

Sections include:

Top tips on home working

Expert advice on how to stay on top of your mental health

A breakdown of how to prioritise wellbeing, including a handy checklist

Advice on how to lead during times of uncertainty

Clear advice and guidance on the financial support available to businesses and their employees

Handy HR templates for policies and procedures

Inspirational people to follow

It’s a challenging and uncertain period, and we hope that these assets, offering reputable sources of information, practical advice, and inspiring real-life case studies will prove useful.

The resource kit is a living, breathing, document and it will be continually updated to offer the latest news and views.

Our aim is to share this with the largest possible audience and we welcome collaboration and feedback. We’d love to hear from you. Get in touch.

The world is changing, but if we stand together, we’ll be stronger.

View the resource