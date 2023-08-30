You might also like

Why should you be making the move towards a continuous performance management approach? Studies have shown us that doing performance management annually, or even bi-annually, is ineffective and unfair. People generally dislike annual appraisals, finding them stressful and unhelpful. After all how can you condense a year’s worth of development, achievements and challenges down into an hour long meeting?

Some key issues that arise from doing performance management annually are:

Disengaged employees: Setting goals once a year and expecting employees to remain engaged and on track with them is a bit unrealistic. Maybe for the first few weeks they will feel motivated, but after that it is easy to become distracted or uninterested, and goals become forgotten about.

Irrelevant goals: Even if your employees don’t become disinterested in their goals, there is a good chance that as the year goes on the overarching objectives of your organisation will change, and as employee’s goals should align to an organisation’s objectives, this means their goals will become irrelevant.

Burnt out employees: Many of your employees may be struggling with barriers at work, but without regular check-in sessions many of them will simply keep struggling until it gets too much, leading to burn out and resulting in resignations or sick leave.

A bias view: Only checking performance once a year leads to a narrow and bias view of employee performance. Often managers and employees will focus on the most recent activities that are fresher in the mind, leaving out months of performance, leading to an inaccurate view of that year’s performance.