You might also like

Are you tired of chasing up appraisal forms? Are you wondering why your people roll their eyes and sigh when it’s time for end of year reviews? Are you starting to wonder if your Performance Management process is the right fit for your organisation and your people? If so it might be time to bring your Performance Management into the 21st century! Remove the pain out of annual appraisals, and move to a more engaging, continuous process that will actually yield results.

We recently ran a webinar about what is so wrong with outdated performance management methods and how you can update and innovate how you handle reviews, goal setting, progress tracking and more.

So many people have had a negative appraisal experience during their time working, maybe there hasn’t been a record kept of the work they have put in and so their manager accuses them of not doing enough, despite a lot of hard work, or maybe their objectives from the previous year weren’t able to be met due to unforeseen circumstances (a global pandemic for example) so now, through no fault of their own, they are rated poorly.

This leads to frustration with their manager, their organisation, and in some cases can lead to people thinking ‘what’s the point in working hard if I’m underappreciated? Why strive to hit goals when my objectives become irrelevant after a month?’

So how do we combat these flaws and make performance management better for everybody involved? If the aim of a performance management process is to improve the performance of an organisation as a whole, the way to do this is actually well known and well documented, and can be achieved in the following ways.

Agile goal setting

Set and proactively work towards meaningful individual goals, which directly link to the organisation’s priorities. These should be short term goals, rather than annual. Doing this means an employee always knows what they are working towards, knows their current goals are relevant, and remain engaged with their work rather than getting burnt out on a yearlong set of objectives.