HR Grapevine

Rockstar Games, the maker of Grand Theft Auto, has been accused of sacking over 30 UK employees for union activity in a “flagrant attack on workers' rights.”

A statement from the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) claimed the workers were dismissed last Thursday, October 30, and said the game developer has behaved unlawfully.

Take Two Interactive, which owns Rockstar, stated the staffers were dismissed solely for “gross misconduct.”

Why were Rockstar Games workers sacked?

Alan Lewis, Head of Global Corporate Communications at Take Two Interactive, issued a statement confirming that a group of Rockstar Games workers were sacked.