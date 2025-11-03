HR Grapevine

World Athletics has sacked staff who stole £1.3million from the body in a “systematic” corporate theft that took place over several years.

An internal investigation into the theft resulted in the termination of one employee and a consultant, while a third individual had already left the company.

Sebastian Coe, president of the international governing body for athletics, said tackling the theft was “uncomfortable,” but pledged to “do the right thing.”

World Athletics employees terminated after £1.3m theft

A newly appointed financial team uncovered the theft during its first annual audit process, World Athletics revealed.