HR Grapevine

‘No substance’ | Turing AI Institute chair denies 'toxic internal culture' allegations

The Chair of the Alan Turing Institute has responded to allegations of a “toxic internal culture” levelled by whistleblowers earlier this year, insisting there is “no substance” to the claims.

Dr Doug Gurr, who leads the Board of Trustees at the UK’s national institute for artificial intelligence and data science, spoke to the BBC following a period of crisis for the charity.

In August, insiders at the institute accused leadership of misusing public funds, with then-Technology Secretary Peter Kyle threatening to withdraw £100m in government funding.

Gurr told the BBC that an (as yet unnamed) third-party has “independently investigated” the allegations and did not uphold any of the whistleblower’s claims.

