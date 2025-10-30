HR Grapevine

A Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) worker sacked for reportedly calling Sadiq Khan a ‘terrorist’ was wrongfully and unfairly dismissed, a tribunal has ruled.

Glen Monroe, a 62-year-old veteran boatsman who has worked for the charity since 1986, insisted he was not racist and has an “old-school” sense of humour.

Although the tribunal upheld some of the complaints made by Monroe’s colleagues – including his comments about Khan – it found there was not enough evidence to support the RNLI’s decision that his behaviour was gross misconduct and therefore grounds for dismissal.

RNLI unfairly dismissed commander after racism complaints

Monroe first joined as a volunteer crew member, before rising through the ranks to become a helmsman in 2001, and eventually the Thames commander at London’s Chiswick Lifeboat Station.