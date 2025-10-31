HR Grapevine

Government ministers have been urged by business and charity leaders to rethink their stance on four-day work models amid a crackdown at local councils.
In an open letter coordinated by the 4 Day Week Foundation, over 100 signatories pushed the government to “lead the country’s transition to a shorter working week.”
It came after Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Local Government, wrote to South Cambridgeshire council expressing his “deep disappointment” over their four-day trial, and ministers issued guidance to local authorities warning them against the work model.
Government to push clampdown on four-day weeks?
South Cambridgeshire District Council is the first English council to test a four-day work week.
