3 mins read
Share this article:

‘Security incident’ | Banking & payroll details stolen in Merkle data breach, Dentsu warns staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Banking & payroll details stolen in Merkle data breach, Dentsu warns staff

Dentsu has warned staff that their banking, payroll, and personal contact details could have been stolen in a data breach at one of its agencies, Merkle.

The message came after a “security incident” involving Merkle’s network, as the company continues its investigation into the breach.

Dentsu said it has initiated its “emergency response protocols,” with current and former employees potentially impacted by the theft of files containing their information.

Read more from us
Employment lawyer raises concerns after autistic man loses voluntary Waitrose role following pay request
Unpaid work | Employment lawyer raises concerns after autistic man loses voluntary Waitrose role following pay request

Payroll details stolen in Dentsu security incident

In an email sent to staff, Dentsu said that the investigation was “ongoing,” but cautioned that files taken from Merkle’s network included “names and other information.”

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

HR teams urged to 'prioritise effectively' as Employment Rights Bill enters final stages of Parliament
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 7 mins read

Checklist | HR teams urged to 'prioritise effectively' as Employment Rights Bill enters final stages of...

Autistic Wetherspoons worker 'persecuted' for misusing staff discount wins tribunal
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Reasonable adjustments | Autistic Wetherspoons worker 'persecuted' for misusing staff discount wins tribunal

Could resilience engineering help HR defeat 'payroll pirates' & other cyber threats?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

‘Crucial’ | Could resilience engineering help HR defeat 'payroll pirates' & other cyber threats?

Agentic AI: It’s Another HR Revolution
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Agentic AI: It’s Another HR Revolution

The Why, What, and How: Upgrading your HR platform to avoid costly missteps
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

The Why, What, and How: Upgrading your HR platform to avoid costly missteps

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni