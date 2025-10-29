HR Grapevine

Dentsu has warned staff that their banking, payroll, and personal contact details could have been stolen in a data breach at one of its agencies, Merkle.

The message came after a “security incident” involving Merkle’s network, as the company continues its investigation into the breach.

Dentsu said it has initiated its “emergency response protocols,” with current and former employees potentially impacted by the theft of files containing their information.

Payroll details stolen in Dentsu security incident

In an email sent to staff, Dentsu said that the investigation was “ongoing,” but cautioned that files taken from Merkle’s network included “names and other information.”