HR Grapevine

Training | English language test for migrants set to reshape hiring - what HR needs to know

From January 2026, migrants applying for certain UK visas will need to demonstrate English at A-level standard -  a significant step up from the current GCSE-level requirement. The move, aimed at tightening immigration, looks likely to have ramifications for employers already facing acute skills shortages.

According to new analysis from Babbel for Business, the change marks “a notable shift in workforce planning and recruitment strategies for UK employers” and will require HR teams to take a more proactive role in supporting international hires.

Language support seen as key to retaining global talent

Genevieve Sabin, Team Lead B2B Experience at Babbel for Business, said: “For many international hires, adapting to higher language standards may be a considerable challenge, particularly given the pressures of relocating and starting new roles. In this context, companies have a meaningful opportunity to support their employees’ integration and success by investing in effective language training solutions.”

She added that “proactive English language learning can make a real difference”, helping new employees not only meet the new visa requirements but also “feel confident and connected in their roles.”

