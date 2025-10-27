HR Grapevine

3 mins read
Reasonable adjustments | Autistic Wetherspoons worker 'persecuted' for misusing staff discount wins tribunal

J D Wetherspoon pub sign

Wetherspoons failed to make reasonable adjustments during a disciplinary process for an autistic worker after he misused a staff discount scheme, a tribunal has ruled.

Brandon Halstead, a kitchen porter, won £25,000 after his disability discrimination claim was upheld.

Halstead told the tribunal he felt “persecuted” during multiple disciplinary investigations, leading to “significant stress and anxiety,” over what was a simple misunderstanding of the discount policy.

The employment judge presiding over the case ruled that Halstead didn’t behave dishonestly, finding Wetherspoons’ response to be disproportionate.

