UNLEASH insights | 'AI can transform companies - CHROs transform how people work'

Hello from UNLEASH World, where HR Grapevine is on the ground as a media partner!

With over 8,000 HR attendees, more than 300 expert speakers, and a whopping 17 stages, we’ve launched ourselves headlong into three days of relentless content, conversation, and keynote speeches.

As with any conference of this scale, the sheer number of panel discussions, workshops, and vendor demos can leave one treading water - or else drowning in artificial intelligence noise.

With so much unclear about the future of the HR profession and how the world of work is changing, picking out the pearls of wisdom from an ocean of ideas, analysis, and opinions is no mean feat.

