HR Grapevine

With one in 100 adults in the UK estimated to be on the autism spectrum, experts are urging employers and HR professionals to rethink how they identify, support and retain staff with high functioning autism.

Autism is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition that affects how people communicate, process information and interact with others. It presents differently in every individual, which is why professional assessment is so important. Many adults remain undiagnosed for years, often masking their differences and experiencing stress or burnout as a result.

Dr Hamid Rahmanian, Consultant Psychiatrist and adult autism specialist at The ADHD Centre, says: “We see highly capable professionals who have spent years feeling misunderstood at work. Once they receive a diagnosis, it completely changes their perspective. They begin to see how their strengths, such as precision, focus and honesty, can be real assets when supported properly.”

Because autism manifests differently in every person, formal diagnosis is essential. A structured assessment typically includes developmental history, diagnostic interviews and recognised tools that build a clear picture of how autism affects daily lif