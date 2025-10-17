HR Grapevine

4 mins read
‘Drastic action’ | Nestlé CEO axes 16,000 jobs, demands automation & 'performance mindset' culture

Nestlé’s new chief executive has announced plans to axe 16,000 jobs, increase automation, and instil a performance-driven culture, as he attempts to accelerate growth at the consumer goods firm.

Nearly 6% of Nestlé’s total headcount is set to be cut over the next 24 months, including 12,000 white-collar roles and 4,000 positions across manufacturing and supply chain.

Philipp Navratil, who replaced former CEO Laurent Freixe in September amid a workplace relationship scandal,  said the decision was “hard but necessary.”

New Nestlé boss demands ‘performance mindset’ culture

The planned downsizing comes as the company ramps up cost-saving measures and an emphasis on efficiency previously set out by Freixe.

