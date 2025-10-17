4 mins read
‘Crucial’ | Could resilience engineering help HR defeat 'payroll pirates' & other cyber threats?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Pirate flag with skull crossbones

Love ‘em or loathe ‘em, HR has a well-founded reputation for busting out the buzzwords… apologies for packing two of them into one headline.

‘Resilience engineering’ and ‘payroll pirates’ have all the hallmarks of textbook jargon. They sound impressive, if a little flashy, and in theory could help build some momentum around two key issues for executives to address.

But what do they actually mean? And beyond some pithy branding, how can HR leaders take these concepts from corporate speak to a tangible people strategy that protects their business and its workforce from cybersecurity threats?

What are payroll pirates?

In a blog post last week, Microsoft’s threat intelligence team said it has observed a rising set of attacks in which threat actors seek to hijack employee accounts, gaining access to third-party HR SaaS platforms.

'Drastic action' | Nestlé CEO axes 16,000 jobs, demands automation & 'performance mindset' culture

Ripple effects | CHROs cannot afford AI inertia as experts warn of skills & culture 'atrophy'

Opportunity or an obstacle? | Digital ID plans raise questions for employers as government targets illegal working

Agentic AI: It's Another HR Revolution

