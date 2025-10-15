5 mins read
Share this article:

'Most human' | CEO of pet insurer Waggel freezes hiring in push for AI adoption

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Waggel logo on blue background

The CEO of pet insurance firm Waggel has frozen hiring in a bid to expand the use of artificial intelligence by his staff.

Andrew Leal, co-founder and chief exec of Waggel, has capped headcount at 100 until further notice.

The exec, who wants to create the “most human pet insurer” ever, outlined plans to become more efficient with the use of AI – including a chatbot which handles over half of customer service queries.

Why ‘most human’ Waggel won’t hire more than 100 people

Waggel currently employs 95 people, likely rising to 100 by the end of 2026.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Hybrid working now the UK's dominant choice as remote falls out of favour
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 2 mins read

WFH wanes | Hybrid working now the UK's dominant choice as remote falls out of favour

Denied entry: The death of entry-level roles?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 11 mins read

Talent pipelines | Denied entry: The death of entry-level roles?

How Deloitte UK will turn 1,500 grads & apprentices into 'future leaders'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

'Track record' | How Deloitte UK will turn 1,500 grads & apprentices into 'future leaders'

Agentic AI: It’s Another HR Revolution
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Agentic AI: It’s Another HR Revolution

How to build an AI resilient interview strategy for 2026
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

How to build an AI resilient interview strategy for 2026

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni