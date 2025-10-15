HR Grapevine

The CEO of pet insurance firm Waggel has frozen hiring in a bid to expand the use of artificial intelligence by his staff.

Andrew Leal, co-founder and chief exec of Waggel, has capped headcount at 100 until further notice.

The exec, who wants to create the “most human pet insurer” ever, outlined plans to become more efficient with the use of AI – including a chatbot which handles over half of customer service queries.

Why ‘most human’ Waggel won’t hire more than 100 people

Waggel currently employs 95 people, likely rising to 100 by the end of 2026.