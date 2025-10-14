HR Grapevine

High street slot machine operators such as Merkur and Admiral Slots have been criticised over reward structures that tie staff bonuses to how much gamblers lose.

MPs and campaigners, including Iain Duncan Smith, branded the bonuses “appalling,” calling for immediate changes to the incentive schemes.

Merkur said it “strongly rejects” any suggestion that its bonus structure undermines its commitment to safer gambling.

Staff bonuses linked to gamblers’ losses

According to a Guardian report, there are over 1,450 'adult gaming centers' (AGCs) currently operating in the UK, owned by firms like Merkur and Admiral.