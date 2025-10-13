3 mins read
Share this article:

£12.3m wage bill | Anthropic's plan to win battle for UK's top AI talent? Splash the cash!

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Anthropic logo with silhouettes

Software behemoth Anthropic is reportedly shelling out on staggering compensation packages, in a bid to lure the UK’s top artificial intelligence talent to work for the firm.

The AI start-up, founded in 2021, is headquartered in the US, but bosses have been working to build a stronger UK presence since launching here at the beginning of 2023.

In 2024 alone, staff costs soared from £3.6m to £24m, according to a City AM report. In that time, headcount grew from six to 43.

Anthropic’s play for UK’s AI talent

Anthropic, known best for its AI assistant ‘Claude,’ has attempted to expand its UK footprint since 2023 by attracting top AI leaders, engineers, and research professionals.

Continue reading for FREE!

Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:

  • Unlimited access to News content
  • The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
  • A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from
Back

Welcome Back

Back

Sign up for myGrapevine

* By creating an account you agree that you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions and that Executive Grapevine International Ltd and its partners may contact you regarding relevant content and products. You will also be added to the HR Grapevine newsletter mailing list.

Recommended

Jobs market shows signs of stabilisation, but hiring confidence remains weak
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

KPMG, REC report | Jobs market shows signs of stabilisation, but hiring confidence remains weak

How to turn World Mental Health Day momentum into meaningful HR strategy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 8 mins read

'Daily action' | How to turn World Mental Health Day momentum into meaningful HR strategy

Head of Operations, Grant Thornton - why we introduced an Employee Benefit Trust
Deel
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Podcast
  • 2 mins read

Podcast | Head of Operations, Grant Thornton - why we introduced an Employee Benefit Trust

Driving Equity & Sustainability: Making Employee Benefits Accessible for All
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Driving Equity & Sustainability: Making Employee Benefits Accessible for All

How to build an AI resilient interview strategy for 2026
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

How to build an AI resilient interview strategy for 2026

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni