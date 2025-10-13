HR Grapevine

Software behemoth Anthropic is reportedly shelling out on staggering compensation packages, in a bid to lure the UK’s top artificial intelligence talent to work for the firm.

The AI start-up, founded in 2021, is headquartered in the US, but bosses have been working to build a stronger UK presence since launching here at the beginning of 2023.

In 2024 alone, staff costs soared from £3.6m to £24m, according to a City AM report. In that time, headcount grew from six to 43.

Anthropic’s play for UK’s AI talent

Anthropic, known best for its AI assistant ‘Claude,’ has attempted to expand its UK footprint since 2023 by attracting top AI leaders, engineers, and research professionals.